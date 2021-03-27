Body found in trunk of burned vehicle in Lake County, deputies say

GROVELAND, Fla. – Deputies discovered a man’s body in the trunk of a burned vehicle near Groveland Saturday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a call at 9:15 a.m. about a white SUV near Honeycutt Road and Tuscanooga Road. The caller told dispatchers there was a gas can on fire next to the vehicle and a man had run away from the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire department and deputies arrived and found the SUV with fire damage inside the vehicle. The body of a Black male victim was found in the trunk of the SUV.

Detectives are investigating the death.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other information at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.