Lake County correctional officer accused of slapping handcuffed inmate in face

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County correctional officer was put behind bars herself after authorities said she slapped an inmate in the face while on the job, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alicia Hathaway, who has worked at the Lake County Detention Center since 2016, is accused of slapping a female inmate in the face earlier this year after the inmate cursed at her. Witnesses said the inmate was wearing handcuffs at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the incident after it was initially reported. The case was then turned over to the state attorney’s office for review.

After the case file was reviewed, an arrest warrant was issued March 5, charging Hathaway with battery, according to the sheriff’s office. She was booked into jail and granted a $1,000 bond, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has begun the termination process against Hathaway, who officials said had no previous disciplinary actions.

