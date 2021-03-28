Death investigation underway at Sorrento RV resort

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation was underway Sunday at the Wekiva Falls RV Resort, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the resort park in Sorrento Sunday on Wekiva River Road to discover the victims.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said a death investigation is underway. It appears to be a murder-suicide and the victims were in a relationship at one time, deputies said.

Authorities could not offer any more details. Check back for updates on this report.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish at 1-800-273-8255.