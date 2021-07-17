Orlando police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for a missing 88-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Saturday morning.

The police department said Alicia Medina was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday near her home in the 4400 block of Edgemoor Street.

MISSING SENIOR: Ms. Alicia Medina, 88, was born on Valentine’s Day in 1933. She suffers from Alzheimer’s & was last seen this morning at her family’s home in the 4400 block of Edgemoor St. If anyone sees Ms. Medina, call 321-235-5300, so we can help reunite her with her family. pic.twitter.com/DMhMGq4L1Y — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 17, 2021

Anyone who has seen Medina is asked to call the department at (321) 235-5300.