Orlando police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Alicia Medina, 88, last seen Saturday morning

Alicia Medina (Image: Orlando Police Department)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for a missing 88-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Saturday morning.

The police department said Alicia Medina was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday near her home in the 4400 block of Edgemoor Street.

Anyone who has seen Medina is asked to call the department at (321) 235-5300.

