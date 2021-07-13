Osceola deputies looking for missing 66-year-old man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Records show Johnny Ventura, 66, was reported missing on Friday from the Royalty Court area in Kissimmee.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He’s approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He generally uses the Lynx bus system as his primary form of transportation.

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.