Missing 1-year-old from Tennessee could be in Florida, officials say

Atreyu Jack Wilson, left, and Brandon Wilson, right. (Image: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A missing and endangered 1-year-old from Tennessee could be traveling to Florida with his non-custodial father, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say the child, Atreyu Jack Wilson, was last seen Tuesday and could be with 32-year-old Brandon Wilson.

Atreyu has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants.

Wilson, the non-custodial father, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The two could be traveling in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee tag DKB044, according to officials. The TBI said they could be traveling to Traverse City, Michigan, or Fort Myers, Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-824-3463 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-823-1697.