15-year-old Florida girl has been missing for weeks, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say they’re concerned about a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since May 30.
Records show Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke ran away from a home in Weirsdale weeks ago and now deputies are concerned for her safety as she is considered missing and endangered.
Officials said she could be in the Ocklawaha area near SE 132nd Place.
Mindenhall-Burke has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is 4 feet, 6 inches tall.
Anyone who knows where she is is asked to call 911.