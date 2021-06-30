Osteen man reported missing after leaving Sanford bar

SANFORD, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Wednesday for 30-year-old Lucas Starke.

Authorities said Starke, who lives in Osteen, was last seen Tuesday night around 10 p.m. when he left a bar in Sanford. He was making threats of self-harm at the time and deputies went to his home but he was not there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Starke’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650 or 911.