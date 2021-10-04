Victims, carjackers still missing after weekend crime spree in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men — in their 40s and 50s — who were inside a pickup truck when it was stolen Saturday by a pair of carjackers during a crime spree.

The victims were inside a purple 1990s Ford Ranger near 34th Street and Orange Blossom Trail when two other men jumped in the truck around 11:10 a.m. and took off with the vehicle and the victims, according to deputies. The truck, the victims and the carjackers have not been seen since.

Investigators said the string of crimes started about a half-hour earlier when a suspicious person wearing a ski mask entered a Chase Bank at 801 Deauville Drive. The man in the ski mask left without incident and took off in a gray Jeep SUV as deputies arrived, records show.

Deputies said they spotted the Jeep, but it drove off and subsequently crashed near Pine Hills Road and Colonial Drive. Three men got out of the SUV, but one was caught by deputies while the other two managed to escape, officials said.

The two other men were picked up by a black Dodge Charger, which was later stopped in the area of LB McLeod Road and John Young Parkway, but as deputies secured the driver, one of the passengers jumped into the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle toward westbound Interstate 4, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies said the Charger then crashed near I-4 and Orange Blossom Trail, which led to the two men fleeing and carjacking the Ford Ranger.

Anyone who has any information about the stolen truck or who it belongs to is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If anyone spots the pickup, they are asked to call 911.