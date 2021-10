A man was killed when a car struck a tree in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 29-year-old man was killed early Monday in an Orange County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 4:05 a.m. at Kaley and Peel avenues, southeast of Orlando.

The FHP said the Georgia man was driving a car east on Kaley when he ran a stop sign, left the road and struck a tree.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Orlando Health, where he died, troopers said.