Partly Cloudy icon
82º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1 killed in crash with Amtrak train in Volusia County, troopers say

FHP says crash happened on Washington Avenue near Volusia Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Volusia County
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash involving an Amtrak train in Volusia County Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Washington Avenue near Volusia Avenue around 7:40 a.m. when the train struck a vehicle. One person was pronounced dead on scene.

[TRENDING: Suspect in Miya Marcano case accused of suspicious behavior | Florida COVID-19 cases decline for 5th straight week | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The train had passengers onboard, but the exact number is unknown, according to the FHP.

Washington Avenue remains blocked as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter