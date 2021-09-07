Truck struck by Amtrak train in Longwood, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving an Amtrak train and a truck was causing delays in Longwood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the crash took place Tuesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.

According to a news release, a truck pulling a car trailer stopped on the tracks crossing Georgia Avenue. When the driver of the truck saw the train approaching, they exited the vehicle before the northbound train crashed into it, police said.

None of the 121 passengers and staff on board were injured, according to police.

Georgia Avenue was shut down after while the crash was investigated, according to the release.

Train P320 NB was delayed for an hour while police responded, according to Sunrail officials.