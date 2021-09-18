Cloudy icon
1 dead, 1 seriously injured when train strikes SUV in Marion County, troopers say

FHP says vehicle was attempting to cross train tracks

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after their SUV was hit by a train in Marion County early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the vehicle, carrying a 37-year-old Morriston man and a 28-year-old Ocala man, was heading north on Southeast 62nd Avenue Road when it tried to cross the train tracks at Southeast 101st Place just after 1 a.m.

A train was traveling north on the tracks and hit the vehicle.

The 28-year-old man, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

