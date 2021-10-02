Pedestrian killed, hit by 2 vehicles in Brevard County crash, FHP says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after being hit by two cars in Brevard County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the area of Clearlake Road and Melrose Street around 8:10 p.m.

The 55-year-old man was walking along Clearlake Road toward Melrose when he crossed the street in the path of a car, according to the FHP. He was not using a crosswalk, troopers said.

After the man was struck by the vehicle, he landed in another lane where he was run over by a second vehicle.

Troopers said the second vehicle fled “without stopping.” There is no description of the second car at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.