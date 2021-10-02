Orange County Sheriff’s Office seeking 2 suspects in carjacking following robbery

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly conducted a carjacking after earlier being involved in a bank robbery.

Deputies said a purple 1990s Ford Ranger was carjacked near 34th Street and Orange Blossom Trail, with two other men in their 40s inside the truck.

The suspects and the two men inside haven’t been spotted since, deputies said.

Earlier in the day, deputies said a suspicious person had entered the Chase Bank at 801 Deauville Drive with a ski mask on, then left in a gray jeep with two other occupants in it.

The Jeep then crashed near Pine Hills Road and Colonial Drive and the three men inside fled, deputies said.

Deputies said one of the men was apprehended, but the other two were picked up by a black Dodge Charger.

That car was stopped by deputies in the area of LB McLeod Road and John Young Parkway, but as deputies secured the driver, one of the passengers jumped into the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle toward westbound I-4.

Deputies said the Charger then crashed near I-4 and Orange Blossom Trail, which led to the two men fleeing and carjacking the Ford Ranger.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.