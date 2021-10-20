‘It’s unlike anything you will experience:’ Adam Cole says fans make the difference as AEW heads to Orlando

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole is confident Orlando fans will create a memorable atmosphere at Dynamite at Additional Financial Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole is confident Orlando fans will create a memorable atmosphere at Dynamite at Additional Financial Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Cole says Orlando has quite a few passionate wrestling fans, adding that loud crowds take shows to the next level.

“They want the show to be awesome. They want the matches to be awesome. That is AEW in a nutshell,” Cole said.

Cole is no stranger to having big matches in Orlando. He wrestled for four years in WWE’s NXT, which hosted matches at Full Sail University.

“AEW has that untouchable feel to it as far as crowd interaction, crowd energy. It’s unlike anything you will experience,” he said.

Anyone who has not seen Cole wrestle in a match, before the bell rings, he points his fingers to the roof and the entire crowd screams, “Adam Cole Bay Bay.”

Cole said he has been saying “Adam Cole Bay Bay” for the past 10 years. He initially started the catchphrase to get the crowd to boo him.

Now it has become one of the top things wrestling fans look forward to shouting at events.

“I am hoping Orlando will do it justice. It’s a surreal feeling,” Cole said.

Saturday’s show will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Lance Hoyt vs. Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes.

A match for Cole has not been announced yet, but he promised that he will show up at Saturday’s event.

Orlando has been a hotbed for pro wrestling, with IMPACT! wrestling taping shows for years at Universal Studios and WWE’s NXT recording shows at Full Sail University. Wrestlemania has also been held twice at Camping World Stadium.

Cole said wrestling fans in Orlando are a passionate bunch who continue to support the sport.

“If you want to have a good show, wrestling promotions can trust the Orlando wrestling fans,” Cole said.

Tickets for the show can be found on AEWTix.com and ticketmaster.com. When purchasing tickets for the show, each customer may buy up to six seats for the event.

“I can pretty much guarantee you, even if you went to an AEW Dynamite or an AEW Rampage and you are not a wrestling fan, you would say, ‘I had the absolute time of my life,’” Cole said.

