Votran schedule changes ahead of Truck Weekend

Task force to meet about future of Truck Meet in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Daytona Beach’s Truck Weekend will modify select Votran routes in the area Friday to Sunday, according to a news release from Volusia County officials.

Due to heavy traffic expected during the event, Votran detours will be in place from 10 a.m. until the end of the night Oct. 22 through Oct. 24., with the possibility of additional detours as needed.

According to the news release, the following route changes will be in place:

Daytime routes

Votran buses will drive along State Road A1A between University Avenue and Silver Beach Avenue and to the Transfer Plaza, the release shows.

Shuttle bus passengers can make connections with Routes 1, 18 and 19 at University Avenue and State Road A1A and with Route 17A/B at Silver Beach Avenue and State Road A1A or at the Transfer Plaza.

The shuttle bus will not enter the Intermodal Transit Facility (ITF) and passengers should wait on State Road A1A for the shuttle bus to make connections, Volusia officials said.

Ad

Route 1, 18 (Inbound) and 19 (Outbound)

• Outbound: Votran buses will turn right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Mason Avenue, left on Halifax Avenue, right on University Avenue and left on State Road A1A to regular routing, the release reads.

• Inbound: According to Volusia officials, shuttle buses will go from State Road A1A, right on Seabreeze Boulevard, left on Beach Street and right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Transfer Plaza. Those needing to travel further south on State Road A1A can board the shuttle bus at State Road A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Route 8

• Outbound: Shuttle buses will turn right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Mason Avenue and left on Halifax Avenue to regular routing.

• Inbound: From Halifax Avenue, shuttle buses will go right on Seabreeze Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and left on Palmetto Avenue to the Transfer Plaza.

Ad

Route 17A/B

• Outbound: Buses will go right on Palmetto Avenue, left on Orange Avenue and right on State Road A1A, Volusia authorities said.

• Inbound: From State Road A1A, buses go left on Silver Beach Avenue and right on Palmetto Avenue to the Transfer Plaza. Passengers needing to travel further north on State Road A1A can board the shuttle bus at State Road A1A and Silver Beach Avenue, the release continues.

Nighttime and Sunday routes

At night and on Sunday, routes will start and end at the Transfer Plaza and will also not go into the ITF, the release adds.

A shuttle bus will operate along State Road A1A between University Avenue and Silver Beach Avenue and go to the Transfer Plaza, Volusia officials added. Passengers can also make connections with Route 1 at University Avenue and State Road A1A and with Route 17 at Silver Beach Avenue and State Road A1A or at the Transfer Plaza.

Route 1

• Outbound: Buses travel right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Mason Avenue, left on Halifax Avenue, right on University Avenue and left on State Road A1A to regular routing. The route will end at Vining Court and Granada Boulevard and the bus will not travel over the Granada Bridge. Passengers are expected to make connections with Route 3 at the Transfer Plaza, Volusia officials explained.

Ad

• Inbound: From State Road A1A, buses turn right on Seabreeze Boulevard, left on Beach Street and right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Transfer Plaza. Passengers who need to get to State Road A1A can board the shuttle bus at State Road A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Routes 3, 4, 10

• Outbound: From the Transfer Plaza, use the route that goes to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to Beach Street, left on Beach Street and left on Fairview to regular routing.

• Inbound: Officials said this is the reverse routing of above.

Route 11N

• Outbound: From the Transfer Plaza, passengers go left on Palmetto, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and left on Beach Street to regular routing.

• Inbound: Officials said this is the reverse routing of above.

Route 15

• Outbound: From the Transfer Plaza, left on Palmetto, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and right on Beach Street to regular routing.

• Inbound: From Beach Street, buses go left on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Transfer Plaza.

Ad

Route 17

• Outbound: Officials said buses travel right on Palmetto Avenue, left on Orange Avenue and right on State Road A1A to regular routing ending at Raymond and South Atlantic. There will be no service over the Dunlawton Bridge so passengers should make connections with Route 4 at the Transfer Plaza, the release adds.

• Inbound: From State Road A1A, turn left on Silver Beach Avenue and right on Palmetto Avenue to Transfer Plaza.

For more information on updated routes and real-time bus tracking, please visit Votran’s website.