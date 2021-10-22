Parental opt-out added to mask mandate at Brevard County schools

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parents can now opt out their children from wearing a mask at Brevard County Public Schools, the district announced Friday.

Earlier this month school board leaders said they would make changes to the mask policy if community spread dropped below 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Brevard County is currently at 50.1 cases per 100,000 people.

“This is exactly how the mask mandate was supposed to be used,” School Board Chair Misty Belford said in a statement. “The goal was to protect the health of our students and staff. Thank you to all our families and staff for working together to dramatically reduce the number of COVID cases.”

Any parent who wants to opt their child out from wearing a mask has to fill out this form.

The form has to be sent to the school.

School leaders said children can continue to wear a mask if they want to.