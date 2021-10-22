Apopka Memorial Middle School secure and hold lifted, district says

Apopka Memorial Middle School on lockdown as police investigate reports of student possibly with weapon.

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka middle school was placed under lockdown Friday as officers investigated reports of a student who may possibly have a weapon at the school, according to the Apopka Police Department.

The department said officers responded to Apopka Memorial Middle School and were in contact with the student.

While police said a lockdown was placed, officials with Orange County Public Schools said the school was under a secure and hold.

As of 3:20 p.m., the secure and hold was lifted, according to the district.

Information on whether the student had a weapon or not has not been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.