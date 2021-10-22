Partly Cloudy icon
Apopka Memorial Middle School secure and hold lifted, district says

Apopka Memorial Middle School on lockdown as police investigate reports of student possibly with weapon. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka middle school was placed under lockdown Friday as officers investigated reports of a student who may possibly have a weapon at the school, according to the Apopka Police Department.

The department said officers responded to Apopka Memorial Middle School and were in contact with the student.

While police said a lockdown was placed, officials with Orange County Public Schools said the school was under a secure and hold.

As of 3:20 p.m., the secure and hold was lifted, according to the district.

Information on whether the student had a weapon or not has not been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

