Country star Toby Keith to headline free concert in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando attorney Dan Newlin is set to host a free concert in December featuring some of the biggest names in country music.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Amphitheater.

The event will serve as a salute to the United States Air Force Reserve and will be headlined by Toby Keith. Trace Adkins, Clay Walker and Eddie Montgomery are also on the bill, according to a news release.

In addition to the concert, the event will be topped off by a “massive fireworks show to honor all of our military heroes.” The Air Force will also be making an appearance “that remains top secret at the moment,” the release reads.

“Arrive early to the show is the best advice I can give,” Newlin said in a statement. “It’s going to be a night to remember. It’s all about showing our appreciation to the United States Air Force Reserve and I am going to take it to a whole new level, in a way that will be unbelievable!”