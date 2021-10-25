Florida vs. Georgia: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will play against No. 1 Georgia at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Which team is favored to win the game? Georgia is a 14-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 51

The 4-3 Gators are a two-touchdown underdog against the Bulldogs this weekend.

Georgia is undefeated this year and this will be the 99th all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and the Gators.

UGA leads the series 52-44-2. Since 1990, Florida has won 22 of the last 31 games against UGA.

The Gators rank second in the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards per game.

The top rushers for the team are the quarterbacks. Emory Jones has rushed for 495 yards on 85 attempts while Anthony Richardson has rushed for 348 yards on 28 attempts.

In total, the team has rushed for 1,781 yards on 281 attempts.

Running back Zamir White and tight end Brock Bowers have been the best players on offense for UGA.

White has rushed for 400 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Bowers has caught 25 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns.