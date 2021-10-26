Orlando-area Bonefish Grills, OneBlood team up to increase donations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Participating Bonefish Grills in the Orlando-area will be working with One Blood to drive up donations Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Hospital demand for blood has increased by 13% because of rescheduled surgeries from prior months and OneBlood is down 100,000 donors compared to years prior, according to a news release.

Donors will receive a OneBlood Halloween T-shirt, $20 eGift card, a wellness checkup and a $10 Bonefish Grill Dining gift card. In hungry speak, that $10 equates to an order of either Bonefish’s iconic Bang Bang Shrimp, White Truffle Mac & Cheese or Thai Coconut Shrimp,

Diners can head to the following participating restaurants:

21301 Lake Underhill Road, Suite 101, Orlando FL from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2699 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3580 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2251 Town Center Ave. Suite 129, Viera, FL from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

795 E. Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To avoid wait times, click here to make an appointment online.