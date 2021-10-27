Jaguars vs. Seahawks: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Washington to play against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Seattle is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 43.5

The Jaguars are underdogs once again when the team plays against Seattle on Halloween.

Jacksonville is 1-5 and Seattle is 2-5, the Seahawks have struggled since quarterback Russell Wilson went down with injury.

Geno Smith is now in at quarterback for Seattle and the Seahawks have lost in the team’s last three games.

Smith has thrown for 507 yards in three games, he has also thrown for three touchdowns and one pick.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are Seattle’s best weapons on offense.

Metcalf has caught 33 passes for 537 yards and six touchdowns while Lockett has caught 29 balls for 437 yards and three touchdowns.

James Robinson is the best player on offense for the Jaguars.

Robinson has rushed for 460 yards and five touchdowns. He is also catching the ball out of the backfield.

No. 25 has caught 17 passes for 116 yards.