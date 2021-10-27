UCF vs. Temple: How to watch, stream, listen,

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Central Florida Knights will be in Philadelphia this weekend as the team plays against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN+

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Richard Cross, Leger Douzable

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 51.5

The Knights are a double-digit favorite against the Owls this weekend.

If UCF wins on Saturday, it would be the first win on the road this season for the team.

UCF is 4-3 this year and Temple is 3-4, the Owls are 2-1 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Knights lead the all-time series against Temple 6-2.

UCF is on a four-game winning streak against the Owls.

The rushing attack has been one of the top attributes for UCF’s offense. The team is No. 26 in the country on the ground.

The Knights have rushed for 1,440 yards on 262 carries, UCF has 15 rushing touchdowns in 2021.

Amir Taylor is Temple’s best player on defense. Taylor has 47 tackles this year.