Seminole school bus drivers plan protest, demand higher wages

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Chardo Richardson with the Seminole County Bus Driver’s Association said they are still in negotiations with the school district when it comes to higher wages.

He explained the process hasn’t been easy due to the pandemic, which has many school bus drivers frustrated.

“We just gave our salary pre-proposals about two weeks ago. The next session is when the district will be meeting with us giving us their counter proposal,” Richardson explained.

Both the union and Seminole County Public Schools confirm there is a possibility of a protest on Friday with some school bus drivers planning to call out.

Richardson said the idea is not union organized and he does not support it.

“Right now, it wouldn’t help us. Right now, you’re going to make parents in the community mad, you’re going to leave children at bus stops and we don’t even have a counter proposal from the district so it doesn’t make sense that you would put your family in jeopardy, your finances in jeopardy,” he said.

This also comes as the district continues to struggle with a school bus driver shortage.

Currently they have about 400 bus drivers, but 51 positions open.

Spokesperson, Michael Lawrence, said the district is now offering more bonuses to school bus drivers with perfect attendance.

“This new incentive package that we launched for the school year yesterday would give them the ability to have an extra $1,150 in bonus pay so (they can earn) a total of $2,150 in the school year,” he said.

Lawrence said if several bus drivers decide to call out on Friday, he encourages parents to have a Plan B just in case.

“If we think this is a possibility, we want to make them aware, and if they have the ability to bring their kids to school or pick them up, if they don’t want to have any interruption on their school day,” he said.