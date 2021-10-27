Seminole County Public Schools offers monetary bonuses for bus drivers

Seminole County Schools needs bus drivers ahead of new school year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced new monetary incentives for bus drivers in the district Wednesday.

The county’s school board and school bus drivers’ association agreed to offer referral, recruitment and perfect attendance incentives to bus drivers and monitors in response to the recent difficulty in hiring and retaining drivers this year.

Multiple counties throughout Central Florida are also facing the same problem in filling these positions.

Bus drivers who meet the perfect attendance requirement can earn up to $1,150, in addition to the perfect attendance bonus already listed in the contract.

If a bus driver refers another driver who is then hired full-time and employed for at least 20 days, the employee who referred them receives a $500 bonus, the district said.

According to officials, new bus drivers will receive a $250 bonus after actively working 20 days and a $300 after 60 days.

Interested applicants can apply to the school bus driver positions by clicking here.