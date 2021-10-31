Partly Cloudy icon
Visit Orlando expecting influx of international tourists as travel ban gets lifted

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: Coronavirus, Visit Orlando, The Weekly, Weekly

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. will lift its ban on international travelers effective Friday, Nov. 8, and it appears folks from all over the world are itching to get back to America’s tourist destinations.

The announcement from the Biden administration is a big deal for so many parts of the country, including Central Florida, and Orlando tourism officials have already started marketing to Europeans.

President and CEO of Visit Orlando Casandra Matej spoke with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” while on her trip to London to discuss the impacts the move will have on tourism and the local economy.

“We are so excited, and it couldn’t have been better timing,” Matej said. “Visit Orlando is in London literally inviting our UK friends back to Orlando because we’re open, we know you can travel safely and we now know the protocols.”

Those protocols include proof of vaccination and enhanced testing.

International tourists contribute an estimated $6 billion to the Central Florida economy every year, according to Matej.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

