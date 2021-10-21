Traveling soon? Free reservation security lane now available at Orlando International Airport

To help speed up airport traveling experiences, Clear has launched an airport reservation lane at Orlando International Airport, the company announced this week.

OIA is the first airport to launch the pilot program from Clear, the security identity company said.

Clear said travelers can plan ahead and reserve a dedicated security lane time for their traveling party for free which will get them directly to TSA to screen their boarding pass and ID.

The new fast lane does not get people through TSA’s physical security faster.

Here’s how the Reservation Lane powered by Clear works: