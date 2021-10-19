Holiday warning: Book travel plans now

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travel experts are warning Floridians who are looking to get away for the holidays to book their vacation plans by the end of the month.

According to a new survey by AAA, 48% of residents book their holiday trips by the end of October.

Experts say that is when travelers typically get the best deals since airfares rise and availability drops closer to the holidays.

The study also found that COVID-19 vaccines are helping to boost confidence for holiday travelers. The survey discovered that compared to last year, when a vaccine wasn’t available, 35% of Floridians are more comfortable traveling this year.