Clear icon
68º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Holiday warning: Book travel plans now

More than half of holiday travelers book by Oct. 31, AAA says

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Travel, Holidays, Florida
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travel experts are warning Floridians who are looking to get away for the holidays to book their vacation plans by the end of the month.

According to a new survey by AAA, 48% of residents book their holiday trips by the end of October.

[TRENDING: Man dies in fall from hot air balloon | Here’s when you can turn left on red in Fla. | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Experts say that is when travelers typically get the best deals since airfares rise and availability drops closer to the holidays.

The study also found that COVID-19 vaccines are helping to boost confidence for holiday travelers. The survey discovered that compared to last year, when a vaccine wasn’t available, 35% of Floridians are more comfortable traveling this year.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email