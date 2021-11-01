White House ships out children’s dose of COVID-19 vaccine ahead of CDC approval

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows boxes of kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP)

FLORIDA – A CDC panel is expected to decide whether to give the final green light to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, ages 5 to 11, on Nov. 2.

White House Vaccinations Coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair, told News 6 they already started shipping the vaccine to health care providers all across the country.

However, Choucair said their program will be at full speed starting Nov. 8.

“We have enough supply, we purchased more supply than what we need for all 28 million kids in this country, and we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure that the rollout is as smooth,” Choucair said.

While they’ve secured enough vaccines, recent polls show it may not be needed, at least not right away.

“We know that there are some parents who still have questions,” Choucair said.

This is why hesitancy appears high, according to recent polls. One by the Kaiser Family Foundation found only 27% of parents of 5 to 11-year-olds eager to get them the shot.

An Axios poll also showed less than half of families are likely to go for the vaccine.

“We know that COVID could present long-term consequences and could be severe for kids so the opportunity to get those kids a vaccine and prevent them from having the long-term consequences, or severe disease from COIVD, is a good opportunity,” Choucair said.