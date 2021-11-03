Moderate wine drinking may not help you live longer, study shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new study is raising questions about previous research that showed people who drink moderately tend to live longer than those who don’t drink at all.

Researchers in Germany say the findings of those studies are flawed.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to their study, those who avoid alcohol often die early for other reasons, such as daily smoking or chronic illnesses. However, without those risk factors, those who abstain from wine drinking have the same death rates as moderate drinkers.

The study also found that those who tended to live the longest were those who avoided alcohol their entire lives.