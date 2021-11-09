Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did pre-pandemic.

AAA says more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday, a 13% increase from last year and 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

But most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads.

AAA predicts 48 million people are driving this Thanksgiving.

Total Automobile Air Other 2021 forecast 53.4 mil 48.3 mil 4.2 mil 1 mil 2020 actual 47.1 mil 44.5 mil 2.3 mil 281,000 2019 actual 56 mil 49.9 mil 4.6 mil 1.5 mil Change YOY 2019 to 2021 -5% -3% -9% -31% Change YOY 2020 to 2021 +13% +8% +80% +262%

Data from AAA.com.