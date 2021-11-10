Kolby Urban wins seat on St. Cloud City Council

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Voters in St. Cloud elected Kolby Urban as the newest member of the city council on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections show Urban received 3,011 votes while Jose Martinez received 1,756 votes.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my supporters,” Urban wrote on Facebook.

One of Urban’s top priorities is limited growth.

He said he will make sure public safety infrastructure is in place before new development.

Urban said he also wants to make sure the city’s police department and fire department are fully staffed.

Bringing in new businesses instead of more housing developments is another priority for Urban.

“I am honored to represent the great residents of the City of St. Cloud,” Urban wrote on Facebook.