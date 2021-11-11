Nationwide search launched after 1-year-old kidnapped in carjacking, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. – A 1-year-old boy is missing after the SUV he was in was stolen outside his family’s apartment in Georgia, according to police.

The Clarkston Police Department said Blaise Barnett was in his parents’ Ford Explorer while they were unloading items from their vehicle when it was stolen at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The FBI has joined the investigation and a nationwide search is underway for the boy.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in a cup holder. Detectives were able to locate the SUV a few hours later, but the baby and his car seat were not found inside.

“Just bring him back at this point. We got the car, like, we just want him. Thank you for dropping the car off, but now we need the most important thing, my baby,” said Deonna Bray, the child’s mother.

Blaise was last seen wearing a diaper and a green shirt with blue dinosaurs on it.

“This is still a fluid and active investigation, and our top priority is to locate the missing juvenile Blaise Barnett,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the department at 404-557-8956.