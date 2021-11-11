‘This is a historical moment’: Local pediatrician gets vaccines for children 5-11

ORLANDO, Fla. – Edgar and Chantel Camacho were the first in line to get their kids vaccinated at Nona Pediatric Center.

They have two daughters, ages 8 and 6 years old.

Both girls told News 6 they were excited and nervous to get their shots, but their parents said they were mostly filled with excitement.

They said they were waiting to get the call from their pediatrician, Dr. Salma Elfaki, to find out if their vaccines had arrived.

”You have a sense of worry, in a way, because we’re humans, and it’s human nature to protect your children, and you want to protect them, make sure they’re okay,” Camacho said. “But you also have to take a leap of faith and trust science and trust, you know, the doctors.”

Parents aren’t the only ones who have waited for this day. The moment the FedEx delivery man arrived to her office with the vaccines, Elfaki said she captured it all on her cell phone.

”As soon as he got out of the truck, that’s it, I had to record — because this is a historical moment,” she said. ”I’m ecstatic today. I’m so happy for my patients and their kids.”

Elfaki said 600 doses arrived in a thermosafe box packed with a temperature monitor and dry ice to ensure they remained cold in transit.

Elfaki told News 6 the child dosage comes in different packaging and is one-third of the adult dose.

With doses now on hand in her office, Elfaki said she is ready to get her patients inoculated.

“Pick up your kids, bring them over, and let’s get those shots in the arms,” the doctor said.