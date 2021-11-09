Orange County schools offer vaccines to students 5 and older. Here’s when, where they’re available

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday began offering the coronavirus vaccine to students as young as 5 years old.

The vaccine shots will be available at all OCPS high schools throughout the week.

Boone High School, University High School, Ocoee High School, Freedom High School, Evens High School and Apopka High School will host vaccine events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We really wanted to be aggressive to get as many events as we could in before the Thanksgiving break,” said Scott Howat, chief communications officer with OCPS.

Orange County health officials said last week that about 54% of children 12 to 17 have completed their vaccination series. Officials stressed, however, that they want that number to increase.

District leaders said the goal is to get as many students as possible vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

“I think we’re kickstarting that goal. Certainly there will be parents out there that are getting vaccinations through their local pharmacies or through other means, (but) we wanted to make sure that we could provide as many young children and their families the vaccine,” Howatt said.

For a full list of locations and dates, click here.