2 men shoot each other during argument in Orange County, deputies say

Double shooting investigated on Via Hacienda Circle

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men shot each other late Thursday during an argument at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of Via Hacienda Circle near South Texas Avenue, south of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said both men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No other details have been released.

