ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will present the 2021 State of the Schools address on Friday.

The program is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs and Superintendent Barbara Jenkins are among the speakers at the event.

