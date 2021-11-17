UCF vs. UConn: How to watch, stream, listen

(John Raoux,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will host the Connecticut Huskies at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN+

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 30-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 55.5

UCF is a four-touchdown Las Vegas favorite against the Huskies this season.

The Knights are 6-4 this year, UConn is 1-9 on the season.

Central Florida leads the overall series 5-2 and UCF has won four straight games against UConn.

The Knights have never lost against the Huskies in games played in Orlando.

UCF is 5-0 at home this year.

The Huskies have not won against an FBS team this year.

UConn has given up 88 points in the last two games the team has played in. .