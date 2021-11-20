Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Ormond Beach on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash occurred in the area of Aqua Vista Drive and Ocean Shore Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRENDING: Former NFL running back accused of attacking woman booked in Orange County jail | 5 things to know about Florida’s new COVID-19 laws | Become a News 6 Insider]

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.