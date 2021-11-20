South Florida woman detained for attempting to smuggle 56 guns into Canada

A Broward County woman faces charges after authorities detained her for attempting to smuggle 56 guns across the Michigan-Canada border, Canada Border Services Agency announced Friday.

Vivian Richards, 48, was arrested Nov. 1 after her car was sent to secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, officials said.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is the first line of defense for our country,” Marco E. L. Mendicino, minister of public safety said. “The smuggling of firearms is a threat to public safety, and this seizure is an example of our steadfast commitment to preventing dangerous criminal activities and keeping Canadians safe.”

During the examination, CBSA officers said the seized items were discovered in boxes in the trunk of the car. They found “56 undeclared prohibited firearms, 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition.”

Richards faces multiple charges, including attempt to smuggle, evading compliance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed, among others.

Her next court date is Nov. 24.

The investigation is still ongoing.