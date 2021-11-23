Attorney: Brian Laundrie’s family knows how he died

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. The FBI on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

Brian Laundrie’s parents have been informed about how he died, according to the family’s attorney in a statement released Tuesday.

The statement from attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie died by suicide.

[TRENDING: Cancer specialists in Florida see dramatic results with new clinical trial | Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found dead in a Florida nature preserve in October, after a manhunt that lasted more than a month. The skeletal remains were found in a part of the reserve that had been previously flooded.

Ad

The medical examiner’s office could not determine the cause of Laundrie’s death and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further investigation.

Petito, 22, was discovered dead in September on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, one of the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos.

An autopsy in Wyoming concluded that Petito was strangled.

“Chris and Roberta (Laundrie) are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said in a statement.