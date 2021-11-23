63º

Fire displaces several residents at Orlando apartment complex

Red Cross helping several victims

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

An Orlando Fire Dept. truck outside an apartment building at The Villages on Millenia Apartments. (Orlando Fire, Orlando Fire Dept.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several people have been displaced from their homes because of a fire at an apartment complex in the Millenia area.

The fire happened Tuesday morning at The Villages on Millenia apartments off Millenia Boulevard near Oakridge Road.

Orlando fire crews said the fire took place in a three-story building. Sprinklers were activated and no one was hurt, but several units sustained smoke and water damage.

It’s not known exactly how many units were affected.

The Red Cross says it is helping several displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

