58º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Black Friday in Central Florida: When and where to get the best deals

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Black Friday, Central Florida, Florida, Holiday Shopping
FILE - Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks wait in line to enter a store at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (Ringo H.W. Chiu, Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Holiday shopping season has officially kicked off here in Central Florida.

Malls and stores in the area are opening early and closing late on Friday, to give shoppers the best shot to get in on Black Friday deals.

Central Florida Mall Hours:

  • Paddock Mall: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Florida Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Orlando International Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlet Malls: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Volusia Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Seminole Towne Center: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Mellbourne Square: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Mall at Millenia: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Altamonte Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter