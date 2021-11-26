Black Friday in Central Florida: When and where to get the best deals

Holiday shopping season has officially kicked off here in Central Florida.
Malls and stores in the area are opening early and closing late on Friday, to give shoppers the best shot to get in on Black Friday deals.
Central Florida Mall Hours:
- Paddock Mall: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Florida Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Orlando International Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tanger Outlet Malls: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Volusia Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Seminole Towne Center: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Mellbourne Square: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Mall at Millenia: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Altamonte Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.