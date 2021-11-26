75º

Tired of turkey? Whole Publix chicken tender sub on sale this week

Deal lasts through Dec. 1

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

The Publix Chicken Tender Sub sandwich. (Publix, Courtesy of Publix)

When you get tired of turkey and leftovers, head to Publix because one of its popular subs is on sale this week.

Publix has put its whole chicken tender Pub sub on sale for the next week, according to its weekly online ad.

Starting Black Friday through Dec. 1, you can get the chicken tender sub for $6.99, a savings of $2.50.

And that’s one deal that lasts longer than Black Friday.

