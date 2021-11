ORLANDO, Fla. – A 1-year-old boy drowned Monday morning in a swimming pool at an Orange County home, according to deputies.

The drowning happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Notre Dame Drive, near I-4 and State Road 436.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-month-old boy was found in the pool and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of foul play, according to deputies.