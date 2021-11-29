Brevard sheriff’s corrections deputy accused of armed robbery, extortion

VIERA, Fla. – A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was arrested early Saturday on charges of robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment and extortion, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Amony Robillard, 30, was arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant stemming from an Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Robillard was suspended after his arrest, the Brevard sheriff’s office announced in a Saturday afternoon news release.

“I am disgusted by the alleged actions of this individual that have resulted in his arrest, and as such, I have directed my staff to facilitate his termination from our agency!!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Robillard’s arrest stems from a Nov. 19 incident in Orange County, the Brevard sheriff’s news release said. Details, however, have not been released.

“As everyone knows, I am extremely proud of the amazing men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office who work hard every day to bring honor to our badge!! An incident of this nature is absolutely unacceptable to me and I can assure you that our team will be doing everything possible to assist and support the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, so that justice can be served!!” Ivey said.

Robillard, who lives in Osceola County, started working for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020.

Robillard was being held without bail at the Orange County Jail in Orlando.

A court hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.