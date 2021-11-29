Motorcyclist killed in crash in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Melbourne on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Melbourne police said John Bryant was on his motorcycle when he collided with the rear bumper of another vehicle traveling southbound on Wickham Road and approaching the area of Fountainhead Boulevard.

Officers said it was determined Bryant was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Evidence at the scene indicates speed and alcohol may be a factor for Bryant crashing into the rear bumper of the other vehicle, according to police.

Investigators said Bryant was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash.