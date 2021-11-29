‘New pandemic high:’ TSA screens 2.45M holiday travelers at US airports

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday was considered the busiest day for Thanksgiving travel at Orlando International Airport, with more than 154,000 passengers.

Transportation Security Administration announced more than 2.45 million people were screened at airports across the country on November 28, calling that a “new pandemic high.”

Michele and Gary Gliesmann spent a week in Central Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday and are returning home Monday.

They got to the airport early to make sure they caught their flight.

“Our flight was delayed and then back on and then delayed and now back on schedule. Yeah, we keep getting texts that’s it’s back and forth,” Michele Gliesmann said.

Another traveler said she visited Orlando, in part, for shopping deals.

“We came this week because it’s the holidays and the Black Friday sales. It was a nice week to travel,” said Tricelle Hall, who was traveling back to Jamaica after a week in Central Florida.

The record number of pandemic travelers comes as a new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, continues to cause concerns across the world.

“We did get tested (for COVID) and we always take precautions and we got tested to travel and we are pretty confident (that we’re safe),” said Loubin Augustin, who was also headed home to Jamaica.

“We both had our shots. Definitely when we get home, we are going to go for our boosters,” Gliesmann said.