Man shot, killed in Weirsdale

WEIRSDALE, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in Weirsdale, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to a report of a verbal disturbance on SE 180th Street.

Deputies said when they got there they found 52-year-old Steven Smolensky with a gunshot wound and he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators said everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and there is believed to be no further threat to the community.

Deputies did not say who fired the shot or whether anyone is custody.

Detectives with the Major Crimes department of the sheriff’s office are conducting the homicide investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.